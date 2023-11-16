Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Raised Concerns About Delay Of Projects, Forms Two Committees To Resolve Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam on Thursday expressed deep concern regarding the delays in projects aimed at enhancing and beautifying Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam on Thursday expressed deep concern regarding the delays in projects aimed at enhancing and beautifying Abbottabad city. In response to these concerns, two committees have been established to address issues related to land acquisition and design preparation for these projects.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held at the Commissioner's office focusing on the Abbottabad City Improvement Projects falling under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project.

These committees have been directed to submit their comprehensive reports within 30 days to kickstart the implementation phase, ensuring timely financial support and overcoming potential challenges in external funding.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Project Director KPCIP Syed Zafar Ali Shah, AC Abbottabad Omar Ali Shah, and other representatives from various departments involved in the projects.

Discussions revolved around addressing existing delays and providing updates on the Abbottabad City Improvement Projects.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of practical measures to resolve issues, emphasizing that verbal communication alone is insufficient. He identified the lack of mutual cooperation among departments as a Primary cause of delays and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad to urgently form two committees.

