Commissioner Hazara Received Rs. 2.5 Mln Assistant From EU-CDLD For Corona

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner Hazara received Rs. 2.5 mln assistant from EU-CDLD for Corona

The Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Thursday received a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) provided by the European Union (EU) assisted Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Thursday received a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) provided by the European Union (EU) assisted Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

The protective kits, worth Rs.2.5 million, were further dispatched to the three districts, Haripur, Battagram and Torghar, for the doctors, paramedics and others medical staff deputed for the treatment of the patients affected by coronavirus. The provincial officials of CDLD, DCs and Health Officers of all the three districts were present on this occasion.

Extending gratitude to EU for contributing PPE to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government in COVID-19 response, the Commissioner Hazara said that contribution by relief and other organizations for catering the needs of healthcare professionals is inevitable, and added that CDLD's decision for suspending its development program for the time being and participating in the government's struggle against coronavirus is laudable.

Referring to rapid spread of coronavirus the world over, the Commissioner feared that the ongoing fight against the deadly disease could last at least for two years, therefore, all government and non-government organizations are required to utilize their human as well as financial resources very carefully.

He said that in the current critical state of economy we will also have to impede the nefarious designs of the vested interest and warned that the provincial government has decided to conduct a strict and accountable audit of the funds disbursed for coronavirus preventive measures.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam directed the concerned DCs and DHOs to ensure fair and judicious distribution of the PPE and particularly the medical staff as well as police and army personnel deputed at the hospitals, quarantine centers and isolation wards must not be ignored.

