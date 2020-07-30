Commissioner Hazara reviews arrangements at cattle markets

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood on Thursday visited cattle markets at Dhamor and Havalian to review arrangements of the Livestock Department and inspect implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lieutenant General® Ayaz Saleem Rana also accompanied the commissioner.

The deputy commissioner briefed the commissioner about facilities which had been put up for residents, implementation of SOPs and the steps of the district administration it had taken against illegal cattle markets in the area.

On the occasion, the commissioner distributed pamphlets to educate residents about precautionary measures against the contagious disease.

He urged people to cooperate with the administration by strictly complying with SOPs to curb spread of coronavirus.

Later, talking to media he appealed people to sale and purchase sacrificial animals only at the designated markets of the district administration.

He said that people should also take precautionary measures like observing social distancing to control spread of the Covid19.