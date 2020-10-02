UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Reviews Construction Work Of Dasu Dam

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:17 PM

Commissioner Hazara reviews construction work of Dasu dam

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday visited the site of Dasu dam and reviewed the quality and pace of construction work on the mega project

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday visited the site of Dasu dam and reviewed the quality and pace of construction work on the mega project.

Flanked by Deputy Commissioners Kohistan, Kohsitan Lower and Kolai Palas, District Police Officer Kohistan and Advisor to Authority Col (R) Abdul Ghafar Khan and representatives of Chinese' construction companies, the Commissioner directed the concerned quarters to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion of the project.

On the occasion he was briefed about the project and tunnels of the project.

He said that dams are testimony of prosperity and development of the country and Dasu dam would usher a new era of development in Kohistan.

Related Topics

Police China Dam Kohistan SITE Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai urs celebrations begins at ..

3 minutes ago

PHA complaint cell becomes functional

3 minutes ago

14 dead, 980 injured in 913 road traffic crashes ..

7 minutes ago

Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

7 minutes ago

Revenue public service courts' on first day of eve ..

7 minutes ago

Gov't to crackdown against SOP violations in resta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.