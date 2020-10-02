Commissioner Hazara reviews construction work of Dasu dam

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday visited the site of Dasu dam and reviewed the quality and pace of construction work on the mega project

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Friday visited the site of Dasu dam and reviewed the quality and pace of construction work on the mega project.

Flanked by Deputy Commissioners Kohistan, Kohsitan Lower and Kolai Palas, District Police Officer Kohistan and Advisor to Authority Col (R) Abdul Ghafar Khan and representatives of Chinese' construction companies, the Commissioner directed the concerned quarters to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion of the project.

On the occasion he was briefed about the project and tunnels of the project.

He said that dams are testimony of prosperity and development of the country and Dasu dam would usher a new era of development in Kohistan.