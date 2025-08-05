Commissioner Hazara Reviews Preparations For Independence Day And “Marka Haq” Events
Published August 05, 2025
Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah, chaired an important review meeting to assess the preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the “Marka Haq” events across the region
The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners from the Hazara Division, who briefed the Commissioner on the arrangements being made in their respective districts.
Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah emphasized that all Independence Day events should be organized in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the provincial government. Stressing the importance of sports activities, he directed the promotion of local traditional games and called for the participation of teams from other districts to enhance the spirit and coordination of the festivities.
Regarding the “Marka Haq” programs, the Commissioner instructed all DCs to extend special invitations to the families of martyrs and veterans, including members of the Pakistan Army, police, and district administration, to honor their sacrifices in the central ceremonies.
He further directed the inclusion of children from orphanages, visually impaired students, and children from the Zamung Kor shelter in the main events alongside schoolchildren. “These children deserve to be part of our national joy and celebrations. Their participation will boost their morale and foster a sense of inclusion,” he added.
Speaking on public service delivery, Commissioner Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing better facilities to the people. He instructed all district offices to create a citizen-friendly environment where individuals can approach officials without hesitation, regain trust in public institutions, and have their issues resolved on a priority basis.
