Commissioner Hazara Reviews Preparations For Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled to begin on September 4.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the eradication of polio was a national duty and stressed the need for honesty, accurate reporting and a positive attitude by all officials involved. He directed that any hurdles during the drive should immediately be reported to the concerned officers for prompt action.
He emphasized that the campaign should be conducted in a systematic manner under a comprehensive deployment plan. He instructed deputy commissioners to personally chair evening review meetings in their respective districts and ensure the participation of all concerned officials.
The Commissioner further directed that assistant commissioners be actively engaged in the field to maximize coverage and ensure more children in Hazara Division receive polio drops. He added that he would personally monitor evening review meetings across the division to directly assess progress and take effective measures where needed.
The meeting was attended by the Regional Police Officer Hazara, deputy commissioners of all districts, health department officials and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), who briefed the participants about the campaign strategy.
