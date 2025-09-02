Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for District Service Delivery Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the District Service Delivery Conference, held at his office with participation of all Deputy Commissioners through video link.

The meeting, which began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, focused on assessing progress made so far in various public service sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah underlined the importance of the upcoming high-level review session scheduled for September 4, 2025, to be chaired by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed the need for timely and result-oriented field visits under 17 key public service sectors, directing each Deputy Commissioner to complete at least 32 inspections of government facilities within their districts.

This, he said, was essential for ensuring effective, transparent, and people-friendly service delivery.

He also made it clear that negligence or laxity in the implementation of directions would not be tolerated and called for strict adherence to transparency and accountability.

During the meeting, all DC's gave detailed briefings on their respective district performances and shared updates on field visits carried out to date.