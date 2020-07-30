UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Reviews The Arrangements Of Cattle Markets In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner Hazara reviews the arrangements of cattle markets in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Thursday visited sacrificial animal markets Havelian and Dhamtoor Abbottabad to review the arrangements and enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in the cattle markets.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah also briefed the commissioner Hazara about the measures taken for the eradication of COVID-19 and Congo fever in the markets of district Abbottabad.

Riaz Khan during his visit to animal markets also distributed booklets of safety measures against COVID-19 and directed people to follow SOPs issued by the government for their own safety.

The commissioner also stressed upon the need of selling animals in the district government's established markets rather than in the open, keep distance to restrict Coronavirus during the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

oDC Abbottabad also visited all animal markets established by the district administration Abbottabad including Salhad, Havelian, and Dhamtor where he directed the area magistrates and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMA) to provide all facilities according to the SOPs.

Mughees Sanaullah was informed by the TMO Havelian Ejaz Raheem that TMA and Livestock staff register and spray the animals in the market while we are also ensuring the use of face mask and social distancing in the market.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Congo Havelian Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

7 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

21 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.