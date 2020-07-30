Commissioner Hazara reviews the arrangements of cattle markets in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Thursday visited sacrificial animal markets Havelian and Dhamtoor Abbottabad to review the arrangements and enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in the cattle markets.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah also briefed the commissioner Hazara about the measures taken for the eradication of COVID-19 and Congo fever in the markets of district Abbottabad.

Riaz Khan during his visit to animal markets also distributed booklets of safety measures against COVID-19 and directed people to follow SOPs issued by the government for their own safety.

The commissioner also stressed upon the need of selling animals in the district government's established markets rather than in the open, keep distance to restrict Coronavirus during the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

oDC Abbottabad also visited all animal markets established by the district administration Abbottabad including Salhad, Havelian, and Dhamtor where he directed the area magistrates and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMA) to provide all facilities according to the SOPs.

Mughees Sanaullah was informed by the TMO Havelian Ejaz Raheem that TMA and Livestock staff register and spray the animals in the market while we are also ensuring the use of face mask and social distancing in the market.