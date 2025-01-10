Commissioner Hazara Stresses Doorstep Delivery Of Basic Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday emphasized that development requires the provision of basic facilities and resources directly to citizens.
These remarks were made during an open court session held as part of his visit to District Torghar, aimed at evaluating key sectors and identifying measures for public welfare.
He highlighted the importance of transparency and quality across all sectors to deliver lasting solutions to public challenges.
The Commissioner initiated his visit at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Shagai, where he inspected healthcare services and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the staff. “Providing quality healthcare is not just a responsibility but our duty, and negligence will not be tolerated,” he stated.
The visit continued with inspections of the Government Primary school Shagai and Government High School Shagai, where the Commissioner interacted with students. He underscored the importance of education, stating, “Education is a power that shapes brighter futures.
The government is committed to ensuring quality education for every child.”
At the District Secretariat, he launched a tree-planting campaign by planting a sapling, emphasizing the need for environmental conservation. “Plantation is essential for environmental protection and a collective responsibility to create a sustainable and greener future,” he remarked.
In a meeting with the district administration, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of development projects and discussed solutions to public issues. He stressed, “Development projects are not just about construction but about improving lives. These must be completed with transparency and efficiency.”
Later, the Commissioner held an open court session at the Agriculture Hall, where tribal elders and citizens voiced their concerns. He assured them of the administration's dedication to resolving their issues. “It is your right to be heard, and we will take all necessary steps to address your concerns,” he said.
Recent Stories
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi meets JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman2 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome to return home country today2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses doorstep delivery of basic facilities2 minutes ago
-
Prime Foundation releases fresh issue of The Prime Times22 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation on record increase in foreign remittances51 minutes ago
-
Coal mine collapse in Quetta; 12 miners feared trapped51 minutes ago
-
Police foils kid's abduction, arrests suspect51 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers held52 minutes ago
-
Turkish minister highlights Pakistan-Turkiye bond during visit to a school1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 13.930 kg drugs in five operations1 hour ago
-
Fatal accident on Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat Road claims 2 lives, injured 11 hour ago
-
SAK's delegation meets DFO to discuss issues regarding wildlife2 hours ago