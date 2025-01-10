Commissioner Hazara stresses doorstep delivery of basic facilities

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday emphasized that development requires the provision of basic facilities and resources directly to citizens.

These remarks were made during an open court session held as part of his visit to District Torghar, aimed at evaluating key sectors and identifying measures for public welfare.

He highlighted the importance of transparency and quality across all sectors to deliver lasting solutions to public challenges.

The Commissioner initiated his visit at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Shagai, where he inspected healthcare services and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the staff. “Providing quality healthcare is not just a responsibility but our duty, and negligence will not be tolerated,” he stated.

The visit continued with inspections of the Government Primary school Shagai and Government High School Shagai, where the Commissioner interacted with students. He underscored the importance of education, stating, “Education is a power that shapes brighter futures.

The government is committed to ensuring quality education for every child.”

At the District Secretariat, he launched a tree-planting campaign by planting a sapling, emphasizing the need for environmental conservation. “Plantation is essential for environmental protection and a collective responsibility to create a sustainable and greener future,” he remarked.

In a meeting with the district administration, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of development projects and discussed solutions to public issues. He stressed, “Development projects are not just about construction but about improving lives. These must be completed with transparency and efficiency.”

Later, the Commissioner held an open court session at the Agriculture Hall, where tribal elders and citizens voiced their concerns. He assured them of the administration's dedication to resolving their issues. “It is your right to be heard, and we will take all necessary steps to address your concerns,” he said.