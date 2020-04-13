UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Stresses More Awareness Among People Against COVID-19

Mon 13th April 2020

Commissioner, Hazara Division, Syed Zaheerul Islam on Monday directed all DC's and health officials to create maximum awareness among the people about preventative measures of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Hazara Division, Syed Zaheerul islam on Monday directed all DC's and health officials to create maximum awareness among the people about preventative measures of COVID-19.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at Deptuy Commissioner Office Abbottabad to take preventative measures to deal with present Coronavirus situation in Hazara Division.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Local Government Inayatullah Waseem, DIG Hazara Qazi Zamilur Rahman, Commander 19 Division, all Deputy Commissioners of Hazara Division, District Police Officers, Dean, Medical Director B Teaching Hospitals.

He urged all stakeholders to provide a guideline to the people in order to keep distance, stay at home in a fight against Coronavirus in Hazara Division.

The Commissioner was also brief about the preventive and precautionary measures so far taken besides providing facilities to those infected from the Coronavirus. He also lauded health staff, workers, doctors, paramedics, police and other staff in deal with this pandemic.

