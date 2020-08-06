UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Stresses More Trees For Healthy Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:44 PM

Commissioner Hazara stresses more trees for healthy environment

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss tree plantation-related issues

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss tree plantation-related issues.

During the meeting which was attended by officials of the district departments, the commissioner was briefed about performance of concerned departments and preparations for upcoming tree plantation drive.

Expressing satisfaction over perpetration, the commissioner urged all departments especially the forest department to actively pursue tree plantation drive to plant more trees and ensure healthy environment for citizens.

He also underlined the need for engaging citizens to grow maximum trees and added effective coordination should be ensured among all stakeholders in this regard.

He also issued directives to the Galiyat Development Authority in order to make tree plantation drive a complete success.

Later,the commissioner took round to Shimla Hills in connection with Monsoon tree plantation campaign. He also reviewed preparations of forest department, TMA, Wasa and agriculture department for tree plantation drive.

Conservator Forest and Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad briefed the commissioner about places which had been identified for plantation.

