Commissioner Hazara stresses resolving public issues on priority

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Wednesday has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to resolving public issues on priority and ensuring the delivery of quality services.

Speaking at an open forum held at the Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary school during his visit to Battagram District, the Commissioner emphasized that officers must perform their duties with honesty and dedication to provide genuine relief to the public.

In the forum Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan, the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, Revenue Staff, officials from various departments, and a significant number of citizens were present.

During the session, residents highlighted various concerns, including cleanliness, drainage, electricity load-shedding, water supply, road repairs, forest conservation, and the installation of solar lights.

Responding promptly, Commissioner Hazara issued on-the-spot directives to address pressing issues and assured that other matters would be forwarded to the provincial government for resolution.

In addition to the forum, the Commissioner inspected ongoing projects and facilities in the district. Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, he visited the under-construction building of the Model School Chappargram.

He evaluated the pace and quality of the work, instructing contractors to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on the quality of materials.

The Commissioner also toured the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Battagram, inspecting various departments, including emergency, dental, OPD, ECG, and the medicine stock room. During his visit, he interacted with patients to assess the quality of medical services and directed hospital staff to enhance their services, ensure cleanliness, and optimize the use of available equipment.

Furthermore, the Commissioner reviewed the digitization of land records at the Service Delivery Center.

He urged the staff to handle public matters courteously and resolve issues promptly.

In a significant move, he inaugurated the General Record Room, introducing measures to facilitate transparent and accessible revenue record services.

Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam reiterated the administration's core objective of providing immediate and effective solutions to public grievances.

He called upon all government departments to improve their efficiency and ensure the highest standards of service delivery to the public, leaving no effort spared in addressing their needs.