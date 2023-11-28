Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Stresses Wider Scope Of Inter-district Athletics Championships

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Wednesday has underscored the significance of expanding sports events such as athletics competitions beyond the district level to the provincial domain.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of the Inter-District Hazara Region Athletics Championship in Abbottabad, he said that such competitions are highly anticipated by athletes and play a crucial role in not only boosting morale but also in channelling the energy of youth into positive pursuits, diverting them from negative influences.

In the championship, a total of 300 athletes from 8 districts of the region participated in various track and field competitions including Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, and various meter races.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam presented medals and cash prizes to athletes securing the top three positions in different events.

The collaborative efforts of the District and Regional Sports Department, in conjunction with the district administration, brought about the successful organization of the Commissioner Hazara Inter-District Hazara Region Athletics Championship in Abbottabad.

He also congratulated Ahmad Zaman for the effective organization of the championship and urged the continuation of such competitions for the youth. Zaheer ul islam stressed the importance of diversifying sporting events to ensure active youth participation in healthy activities.

In the championship Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Ahmad Zaman Khan, District Sports Officer (DSO) Abbottabad Tauseef Ahmed, President of Regional Athletics Association Muhammad Iqbal Khan, President District Athletics Association Aftab Ahmed, Secretary Mazhar Mahmood, Hamza Khan Shaukat Hussain, President Haripur Athletics Hussain Amin, Manshera Assistant DSO Zeshan Khan were also present.

