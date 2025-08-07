Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Stresses Youth's Role In Drug-free Society At Abbottabad Seminar

Published August 07, 2025

Commissioner Hazara stresses youth's role in drug-free society at Abbottabad seminar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping the country's future, urging them to act as responsible citizens. Speaking at a seminar on drug prevention and mental health held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, he said that active participation from all segments of society in fulfilling their responsibilities can help resolve many societal issues.

Highlighting efforts to combat drug abuse, the Commissioner announced the opening of city playgrounds to engage the youth in healthy activities and revealed plans to make the Jalal Baba Auditorium a hub for literary and wellness programs.

He noted that, under the directives of the Chief Minister, a provincial-level task force had been established to address drug-related issues. Shah urged parents to monitor their children's behavior closely and watch for signs of drug use.

Expressing satisfaction over recent operations, he commended law enforcement agencies for the recovery of 340 kilograms of hashish during anti-smuggling efforts targeting inter-district drug trafficking.

The event was attended by key officials including Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, Captain Gul Sher, DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail Gandapur, Assistant Commissioner Zarak Yar Toro, and Professor Dr. Aftab Alam, Head of the Psychology Department at Ayub Medical Complex. Officers from the Excise and Taxation Department, civil society members, and students from schools, colleges, and universities also participated.

A special drama highlighting the devastating effects of drug addiction was performed by senior actor Waqar Fani, receiving wide appreciation from the audience.

As part of the anti-drug awareness campaign, Commissioner Syed Fayaz Ali Shah awarded shields and trophies to winners of poster-making and video competitions who secured the top three positions.

