Commissioner Hazara Suspends Patwari On Bribe Charges
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday suspended a Patwari during an unexpected visit to the Tehsil Office Abbottabad, he listened to the grievances of the people at the Tehsildar’s office and issued immediate directives to the Tehsildar for their resolve
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday suspended a Patwari during an unexpected visit to the Tehsil Office Abbottabad, he listened to the grievances of the people at the Tehsildar’s office and issued immediate directives to the Tehsildar for their resolve.
The Commissioner also visited the Sub-Registrar's office, where he engaged in detailed discussions with the public regarding their issues. During his visit to the Computerization Branch, complaints were made about staff shortages and the condition of the waiting area.
Petitioners informed the Commissioner that the computerization staff and Sub-Registrar often send them to the patwari for verification of documents, leading to harassment and demands for bribes.
In response to these complaints, Commissioner Hazara issued immediate orders for the suspension of Patwari Faisal Khan from the Barot Khurd area.
Later, Commissioner Hazara visited the Domicile Branch in the Tehsil Building. The public requested the establishment of a separate counter for women to facilitate easier access to domicile services. Complaints were also made regarding driving licenses and firearm licenses. The Commissioner assured the public that all their complaints would be addressed, and necessary actions would be taken.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security6 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism7 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta7 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister7 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana7 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented7 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..7 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago