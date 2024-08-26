Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Suspends Patwari On Bribe Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday suspended a Patwari during an unexpected visit to the Tehsil Office Abbottabad, he listened to the grievances of the people at the Tehsildar’s office and issued immediate directives to the Tehsildar for their resolve

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday suspended a Patwari during an unexpected visit to the Tehsil Office Abbottabad, he listened to the grievances of the people at the Tehsildar’s office and issued immediate directives to the Tehsildar for their resolve.

The Commissioner also visited the Sub-Registrar's office, where he engaged in detailed discussions with the public regarding their issues. During his visit to the Computerization Branch, complaints were made about staff shortages and the condition of the waiting area.

Petitioners informed the Commissioner that the computerization staff and Sub-Registrar often send them to the patwari for verification of documents, leading to harassment and demands for bribes.

In response to these complaints, Commissioner Hazara issued immediate orders for the suspension of Patwari Faisal Khan from the Barot Khurd area.

Later, Commissioner Hazara visited the Domicile Branch in the Tehsil Building. The public requested the establishment of a separate counter for women to facilitate easier access to domicile services. Complaints were also made regarding driving licenses and firearm licenses. The Commissioner assured the public that all their complaints would be addressed, and necessary actions would be taken.

