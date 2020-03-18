UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul Islam Directs To Start Spray For Protection Of Coronavirus Threat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam Wednesday directed to start spray for the protection of coronavirus in Hazara division and provide extra police force to the hospitals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam Wednesday directed to start spray for the protection of coronavirus in Hazara division and provide extra police force to the hospitals.

He said during the visit of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) to review the preparations for the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Commissioner said that I have talked to the Secretary Health KPK for the provision of coronavirus lab test facility in the ATH while the hospital administration has also requested for the grant of permission for COVID-19 lab tests in the hospital.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb, Dead Dr. Omer Farooq, Hospital Director Dr.

Nadeem Ahmed and Medical Specialist Dr. Yasir Geelani briefed the commissioner about the measures taken against the threat of coronavirus in the region.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam was informed that an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients has been established a month ago to keep the suspected and patients in quarantine, we have no facility of COVID-19 lab test and we send the blood samples of the suspected patients to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

Dr. Aurangzeb further said that the hospital administration wants to conduct the COVID-19 lab tests in ATH and in this regard we have requested the provincial government for the grant of permission.

