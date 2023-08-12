Commissioner Hazara takes strong action against sale of adulterated dairy products

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :To ensure the quality of dairy products in the Hazara division, Commissioner Hazara Amir Sultan Tarin on Saturday has issued a directive to the Livestock Department, farmers and milk vendors to combat the sale of adulterated and substandard milk and meat.

This crucial step comes as a response to concerns raised by local farmers and consumers about the negative impact of substandard milk from Punjab on the local market's quality and sales.

Amir Tarin expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Hazara Dairy Farm and Cattle Association in Maira Muzaffar, Abbottabad. Dairy farmers, association members and representatives from various districts, including Havelian, Abbottabad and Mansehra attended the event.

The Commissioner stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders involved and the initiation of a public awareness campaign to educate consumers about the risks associated with substandard milk.

He emphasized that the joint efforts of the Department of Livestock, local administration, farmers and vendors would play a vital role in resolving the issues related to substandard milk and ensure the availability of pure milk in the market.

The Commissioner also encouraged dairy farmers to contribute their data to effectively address other challenges and issues affecting the industry.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil further reiterated the commitment to quality by highlighting the thorough checks conducted on milk shops in both urban and rural areas, including tanks transporting milk from Punjab. In cases where adulteration was detected, appropriate actions were taken, including imposing penalties and confiscating the adulterated milk.

Amir Tarin expressed his trust in the ongoing monitoring efforts and hoped that these combined measures would lead to a substantial reduction in the sale of chemically adulterated milk. He assured the participants that such rigorous endeavors would continue in the future to ensure the quality of dairy products.