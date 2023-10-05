Commissioner Hazara underlines collective responsibility for maintaining city beauty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam on Thursday underlined the collective responsibility of the community to maintain the beauty of Abbottabad city.

He expressed these views during a meeting which primarily focused on the Abbottabad City Improvement Project and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project.

Commissioner Hazara emphasized the need for efficient and transparent completion of the assigned tasks without compromising on quality. He directed the police officers, as well as officials from TMU and C&W Abbottabad, to ensure the projects' successful execution.

Furthermore, he urged the officers involved in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project to take direct responsibility for the projects, ensuring their seamless execution and eliminating any discrepancies in the process.

Zaheer ul islam also issued instructions to WSSCA and the Tehsil Municipal Administrator to improve the city's cleanliness, address blocked drains, and enhance their overall performance.

Recognizing the importance of community involvement, Commissioner Hazara appealed to traders to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness and orderliness within Abbottabad city, particularly in the markets. He encouraged them to launch an awareness campaign to engage the general public in this endeavor.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, ADC Abbottabad Jabrill Raza, and CEO WSSCA Rehan Yousaf, as well as other relevant officers and officials, were also present in the meeting.