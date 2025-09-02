Commissioner Hazara urges polio teams to ensure vaccination of every child

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah Tuesday has emphasized that polio teams must work with utmost dedication to improve performance and ensure that every child in their assigned areas is vaccinated.

He made these remarks while chairing the review meeting of the ongoing anti-polio campaign on the conclusion of the first day.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, was also present at the meeting. The District Polio Control Room briefed participants on the progress, team performance, and targets achieved during the first day of the drive.

Health department officials, while briefing the meeting, said that they will target 225,459 children under the age of five across 54 union councils of the district.

For this drive, 1,688 teams have been constituted to carry out door-to-door vaccination. Police personnel will remain present with the teams at every stage to provide a safe environment for both vaccinators and parents.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, District Health Officer, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Deputy DHO, health coordinators, DSP Headquarters, external monitors, the WHO Area Coordinator Hazara Division, the WHO DSO, representatives of the education Department, and other officials.