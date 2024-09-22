Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Urges Students To Prioritize Serving Humanity

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner Hazara urges students to prioritize serving humanity

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam on Sunday has emphasized that nursing is more than just a profession; it is a true service to humanity. He expressed these views while addressing the first convocation of the college.

The Commissioner urged the graduating nursing and paramedical staff from the Vertex Group of Colleges to prioritize serving humanity in their professional careers, encouraging them to maintain a positive attitude while interacting with patients and the public.

Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam highlighted the critical role of nursing staff as frontline workers in the care and service of patients. He praised the efforts of the institution, stating that its graduates are serving humanity across various regions of Pakistan, which is a commendable achievement.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam lauded the quality of education provided by the Vertex Group of Colleges, underlining the importance of equipping the younger generation with essential skills to meet future challenges. He reiterated the institution's key role in producing skilled professionals and encouraged the graduates to make service to humanity a priority in their careers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Commissioner distributed degrees to the students who completed their BS Nursing and other healthcare courses from the Vertex Group of Colleges.

