Commissioner Hazara Visits Insaf Sasta Bazaar Havelian

3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner Hazara Visits Insaf Sasta Bazaar Havelian

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :As per the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Insaf Sasta Bazaar has been established in Havelian Tehsil, Commissioner Hazara Syed Riaz Khan Mehsud visited the bazaar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion he assured that the government would ensure the provision of all facilities to the citizens in the bazaar and reiterated that sasta bazaar would play an important role in curbing and controlling the rising inflation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, TMO, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

