Commissioner Hazara visits key administrative offices, Maulana Ishaq Khan library in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah Saturday conducted a comprehensive visit to various important offices and institutions in Abbottabad.

The Office of the Secretary to the Commissioner Hazara, the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Assistant Commissioner (Political), the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, and the Jalal Baba Auditorium were visited.

During his visit, Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah interacted with staff members across all concerned departments. He reviewed the administrative processes and ongoing work in each office, issued necessary directives, and emphasized the importance of efficient service delivery to the public. The Commissioner also took note of challenges being faced by the staff and assured them of appropriate support from the divisional administration to ensure smooth functioning of operations.

In addition to the administrative visits, the Commissioner also toured the Maulana Ishaq Khan Library in Abbottabad.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by the in-charge of the library, who gave him a detailed briefing on the library’s management, resources, membership statistics, and the issues being faced by readers and staff.

Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah expressed his keen interest in promoting a culture of reading and academic engagement. He issued clear instructions to the library administration to enhance the reading environment for visitors and members. He stressed the need for comfortable seating arrangements, availability of updated reading material, and a quiet, conducive atmosphere for study and research.

The Commissioner’s visit was part of his broader initiative to assess public service institutions firsthand and to ensure that they are operating efficiently and catering to the needs of the citizens of Hazara Division.