Commissioner Heads Meeting Held To Discuss Sanitation, Municipal Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday in a meeting discussed the situation of sanitation and other municipal services in the Bahawalpur division at the Conference Room of his office.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division briefed about the steps taken for the installation of open manholes in all the Union Councils of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan districts and the maintenance of faulty street lights.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Syed Muhammad Tariq Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Muhammad Faisal Ata Khan, and officers of other concerned departments were present. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was informed that out of 3264 open manholes in the division, installation of covers on 3239 manholes has been completed.

The installation of covers on the remaining 25 manholes will be completed in one week.

Strict action has been taken against those involved in the stealing of manhole covers and 19 cases have also been registered.

The meeting was further informed that out of a total of 8775 faulty street lights, 6293 street lights have been fully restored after installation while the remaining 2482 street lights would be restored within two weeks.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that no negligence would be tolerated in the work of public welfare.

He further said that the uninterrupted supply of all facilities is the first priority of the government. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the departments which have improved their performance would be appreciated and rewarded for timely completion of the set targets. He said that the sewerage system should be made fault-free throughout the division. Drainage works should be done in a better way. Maintenance of faulty street lights should also be completed so that the public does not face any difficulty.

