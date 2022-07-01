UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hears Complaints In Open Court

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Commissioner hears complaints in open court

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar heard the issues of complainants at Revenue Public Service, Services Court (RPSSC) held at Patwar Khana on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and other Revenue Officers were present on the occasion.

Officers and staff of relevant departments were also present to serve the public in resolving their issues.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar said that people's problems at the tehsil level are solved at their doorstep in RPSSC.

He further said that apart from the open courts, an open-door policy has been implemented in the offices.

On the directions of the Punjab government, the first two working days of every month are being spent on revenue public services and resolving public problems on a priority basis. He directed the revenue officers to make public service their slogan and play an effective role in solving public problems.

