Commissioner hints Ring Road project to be completed in two years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said Punjab government wants progress on the project to ease traffic in central parts of the city and the administration would make all out efforts to complete the project within two years.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner chairing a meeting reviewed progress on the project. The commissioner said that the Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city and future of the city was associated with the project.

The government want to establish industrial zones, education city, health city, commercial areas and housing projects along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas.

The wholesale markets will also be shifted there from the city areas. This project is important for Rawalpindi as it will help ease the heavy traffic.

Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas to the country's main road network, the Commissioner said.

The commissioner further said Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the area and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

The road will be 64 km-long and all out efforts would be made to complete the project within two years. The ring road would also be linked with the motorway.

The project will help alleviate congestion in central areas of Rawalpindi and will make space and reduce travel time within the twin cities. It will also help growth of the city towards the southwest side in a planned manner.

The project would help improve economic connectivity and road transportefficiency for the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi areas.