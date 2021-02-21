Commissioner hints start of RRRP construction work in May; Project to be completed in two years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) would be kicked off in May or June this year and all out efforts would be made to complete the project within two years, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said.

He said Punjab government wanted progress on the project to ease traffic in central parts of the city.

The commissioner said that the Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city and future of the city was associated with the project.

The commissioner further said Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the area and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

He said, modern Economic Zones would be developed under RRRP and the Punjab government would encourage the industrialists and provide all possible facilities to the investors under Ring Road project.

Muhammad Mehmood said that the objective to construct the Ring Road was to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities, Rawalpindi-Islamabad through constructing a Ring Road and associated facilities.

The Punjab government has added 10 new commercial and residential zones in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Economic Corridor (RRPEC).

He said, the government had approved the project to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activity in the region, adding, the project would give a new look to the city.

The district government had started paying compensation amount to the owners of the land being acquired for RRRP, he added.

He informed that the foundation stone of the project would formally be laid in May or June.

He said, the land price of the zones particularly truck terminals, whole sale markets and mandis would notice an upward trend as the foundation stone of the project would be laid.

The commissioner said, it was high time to invest in all zones of RRRP as it was a golden opportunity and the business community should avail the chance.

He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of in the city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.

He said, Ring Road was a much needed project for the twin cities as the citizens faced difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city's main artery, Murree Road.

The commissioner said that the administration of truck and bus terminals had been given two years to plan for shifting out of the city areas as with the completion of the project, heavy transport would not be allowed to enter the city.

He said, the ban would be indispensable for solving traffic problems and controlling environmental pollution.

He said that relocation of heavy transport terminals out of the city was inevitable as the utility of the Ring Road project would be lost if the heavy traffic was allowed to enter the city areas even after completion of the project.