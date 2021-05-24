UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hints To Punish Lethargic Officials Under PEEDA Act

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Commissioner hints to punish lethargic officials under PEEDA Act

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood decided to punish officers, found negligent to resolve public issues within stipulated time period, especially registered with PM's Citizen Portal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood decided to punish officers, found negligent to resolve public issues within stipulated time period, especially registered with PM's Citizen Portal.

He hinted this while chairing a meeting to review redressal of complaints, at PM's Citizen Portal. Commissioner stated that PM's Citizen Portal was a step towards concept of welfare state.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, himself was taking keen interest on Portal. The benefits of the government's policies should reach masses, he added.

About action, the Commissioner stated that action against officials would be taken under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA).

Javed Akhtar also gave deadline of three days to different departments to resolve people's complaints.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Zakharova Shocked by Western Reaction to ..

2 minutes ago

Rangers arrests four accused involved in over 300 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,406 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

2 minutes ago

Latvia's AirBaltic Suspends Flights Above Belarus ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus denounces 'unfounded' claims over plane di ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.