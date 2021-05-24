Commissioner hints to punish lethargic officials under PEEDA Act

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood decided to punish officers, found negligent to resolve public issues within stipulated time period, especially registered with PM's Citizen Portal

He hinted this while chairing a meeting to review redressal of complaints, at PM's Citizen Portal. Commissioner stated that PM's Citizen Portal was a step towards concept of welfare state.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, himself was taking keen interest on Portal. The benefits of the government's policies should reach masses, he added.

About action, the Commissioner stated that action against officials would be taken under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA).

Javed Akhtar also gave deadline of three days to different departments to resolve people's complaints.