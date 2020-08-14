(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry hoisted Pakistan's flag at the lawn of his office to mark 74rd Independence Day.

National anthem was played on the occasion. Police and Rescue 1122 presented Guard of honour to the national flag and observed two minutes silence in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Later, the commissioner inaugurated the new political map of Pakistan which included Kashmir as part of Pakistani territory.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf and others were also present. Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan were also offered on the occasion.