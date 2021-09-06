Commissioner hoists Hilal-e-Istaqlal at Jinnah Hall

Commissioner Lahore, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said on Monday that 'Hilal-e-Istiqlal' title was the great honour for Lahorites, in commemoration of their bravery at the time of 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said on Monday that 'Hilal-e-Istiqlal' title was the great honour for Lahorites, in commemoration of their bravery at the time of 1965 war.

He was addressing the befitting ceremony of flag hoisting in connection with Defence Day, here at Jinnah Hall. Civil and Military officials and people from various walks of life were also present.

Earlier, the Commissioner Lahore, Station Commander Brigadier Sajid Muzaffar Ch, Major Muhammad Imran and BASE Adjutant PAF Flt Lt Asim Iqbal together hoisted the 'Hilal-e-Istiqlal' National Flag in the memory of martyrs and heroes of Indo-Pak 1965 war.

The commissioner was welcomed by scouts and police band.

A smartly turned out contingent of Punjab police paraded the area and saluted the National Flag and honorable guests.

Schoolchildren presented national songs with great zeal.

Later, Police band also played National Anthem.

Commissioner Muhammad Usman urged teachers and parents to aware the next generation about their heroes, martyrs and great sacrifices made by the Pakistan armed forces. He urged people to defeat corona challenge by following strictly standard operating procedures (SOPs) and by getting vaccinated.

He praised the performance of students in the ceremony, and announced cash prizes for studentsand teachers.