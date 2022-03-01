Commissioner hold open court to resolve revenue related complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal held the Revenue Public Service Court here in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Tuesday.

He listened to the issues of complainants related to the revenues and issued orders for their solution. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaints Cell Javed Khan Daulatzai, and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the Revenue Public Service Courts are being held in every tehsil of the division.

Special attention is given to solutions of problems and other revenue-related matters including accuracy record, issuance of individual property, issuance of transfers, issuance of income certificate, registry, inspection record, and domicile.

The commissioner said that regular Revenue Public Service Courts were being held in the first two days of every month throughout the division for resolving revenue-related issues.

All measures should be taken to resolve revenue-related issues of the people. The commissioner said that an open-door policy has been implemented in all the offices and measures are being taken on a priority basis to solve the problems of the people.