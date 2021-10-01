UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hold Public Serve Court To Resolve Revenue Related Complaints

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal listened to the complaints related to the revenue at the Revenue Public Service Court held at Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar here today

He issued instructions to the concerned departments for the resolution of complaints. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner General and Revenue Officers and Revenue Staff were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Revenue Public Service Courts were being held in every tehsil on the first working day of every month.

Solid steps should be taken to solve the problems related to the revenue department.Counters for the registry, correction of the record, record inspection and other revenue counters were set up on the occasion of Revenue Public Service Court. The implementation of Coronavirus SOPs was ensured in the court. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division issued orders to resolve the problems of the complainants who attended the Revenue Public Service Court.

