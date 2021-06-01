Commissioner holds 9th open court to resolve problems pertaining to revenue matters

The Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mehmood conducted 9th open court to resolve public problems pertaining to revenue matters, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mehmood conducted 9th open court to resolve public problems pertaining to revenue matters, here on Tuesday.

The open court is being conducted on the first of every month as per the policy of Punjab government, said an official source.

The Commissioner, while chairing the open courts, said "Open Court is being conducted to resolve the peoples problems as early as possible.

He stated that 9631 applications, out of a total 9707 were resolved at spot during these open courts. He said, however, 76 applications were pending due to a legal matter.

He directed the officers of the Revenue Department to pay focus on the provision of maximum facilities to the citizens and they should also focus on recover.

The Commissioner also expressed his satisfaction over number of the visitors at the courts and it was people's confidence in these open courts. the open court were being conducted for the last 8 months.

The Commissioner, Javed Akhtar directed revenue officers to submit a report on service delivery at the office of additional commissioner revenue. On this occasion, sub-registrar Naveed Ahmed, Kamran Bukhari and many others were also present.