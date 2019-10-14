Commissioner holds farewell function in honor of outgoing CS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT Oct.14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Abdul Jabbar has arranged a Farwell programme in honor of outgoing Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Saleem Khan who is retiring from service during the current month.

The function was attended among others by DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, DC Kohat Matiullah Khan, DC Karak Shah Rukh Ali, DC Aurakzai Wasil Khan Khattak, DC Kurram Shah Fahd, DPO Kohat Capt (R) Abdul Wahid Mehmud, Addl. DC Kohat Shah Nawaz Khan, Addl . DC Hangu Irfanulah Wazir, ACs of Kohat, Lachi, Darra Adam Khel and other district administrative officers.

The outgoing CS was also given shields by Commissioner and DIG Kohat and gifts by the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of Kohat Division.The CS also planted sapling of a tree in Commissioner House Kohat.

In his brief interaction with the administrative officers the CS urged them to perform their duties with honest, devotion and dedication.

He also exchanged with them his experiences during the service and gave them various useful tips.

He thanked the officers of Kohat Division for their affection and respect they gave to him and assured his full support and cooperation.