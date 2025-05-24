Commissioner Holds Khuli Katchery In Orakzai
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) On the directions of the provincial government and the Chief Secretary, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Saturday held Khuli Katchery at Kalaya Headquarters, Lower Orakzai.
DC Orakzai, District Administration officers, Police and Line Departments, the tribal elders and notables of the area were present on the occasion.
During the Khuli Katchery, the residents of the area informed the Commissioner about their problems relating to public welfare, improvement of infrastructure, health, education, roads, water, electricity etc.
The Commissioner listened to the problems, complaints and demands of the people and issued directions to the concerned departments for immediate resolution.
The District Administration, Police and government departments assured early action to resolve public issues.
He maintained that the purpose of holding Khuli Katchery is to provide relief to the people at their doorsteps and ensure resolution of their problems.
He directed the officers concerned to immediately redress the grievances of the people and ensure transparency and accelerate the work on developmental projects.
The elders and elites of the area while welcoming the holding of the Khuli Katchery, thanked the Commissioner and the district administration for taking keen interest in resolution of public issues.
