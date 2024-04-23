Open Menu

Commissioner Holds Meeting On Mega Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Commissioner holds meeting on mega projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir chaired a meeting to fast-track mega projects and sanitation facilities in Kohat Division on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner Office, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir issued instructions to prioritize timely and quality sanitation services and expedite the completion of mega projects, paving the way for a transformed Kohat Division.

Senior officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Qamar Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf and TMO Muhammad Shoaib attended the meeting, providing detailed briefings on ongoing projects.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

4 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

7 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

8 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan