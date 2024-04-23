Commissioner holds meeting on mega projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir chaired a meeting to fast-track mega projects and sanitation facilities in Kohat Division on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner Office, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir issued instructions to prioritize timely and quality sanitation services and expedite the completion of mega projects, paving the way for a transformed Kohat Division.

Senior officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Qamar Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf and TMO Muhammad Shoaib attended the meeting, providing detailed briefings on ongoing projects.

APP/azq/378