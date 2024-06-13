Commissioner holds meeting, reviews progress controlling power theft cases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul on Thursday chaired a meeting of the divisional task force and reviewed progress for controlling power theft cases in Larkana division.

The meeting also reviewed the action taken against electricity theft within the division.

The officials participating in the meeting were briefed about the campaign launched under the instructions of the Chief Secretary of Sindh.

It was decided in the meeting that a district task force headed by Deputy Commissioners will be established to conduct the campaign at the district level, which will include officials nominated by SEPCO, police and district administration.

He said that the task force will submit daily reports on FIRs lodged against power theft and disconnections during the campaign. A list of different categories of electrical waste will also be prepared, he added. Apart from this, it was also decided that lawyers should be appointed to follow the cases in the courts about SEPCO.

In the meeting, the SEPCO officials were instructed to take strict action against the officials involved in electricity theft activities and to share such report with the district administration.

He said that SEPCO officials in collaboration with the district administration conducted awareness campaign on print and social media about the ongoing efforts against electricity theft cases.

It was directed in the meeting that SEPCO should expand its stores to the district level so that goods can be supplied promptly in case of emergency.

He said that SEPCO officials should inform the divisional and district administration about the load shedding plan in advance. Apart from this, the district administration should also be informed about the police force deployment during the campaign against electricity theft.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana, ADC Ghos Bakhsh Jatoi, SSP Rohal Khan Khoso, SEPCO Larkana cheif Shah Muhammad Bajkani, SEPCO Shikarpur Pervez Ahmed Phalpoto were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Altaf Ahmed Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Zahoor Ali Mari and Deputy Commissioner Ameer Fazal Owaisi also participated through video link.