Commissioner Holds Meeting, Reviews Progress Controlling Power Theft Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul on Thursday chaired a meeting of the divisional task force and reviewed progress for controlling power theft cases in Larkana division.
The meeting also reviewed the action taken against electricity theft within the division.
The officials participating in the meeting were briefed about the campaign launched under the instructions of the Chief Secretary of Sindh.
It was decided in the meeting that a district task force headed by Deputy Commissioners will be established to conduct the campaign at the district level, which will include officials nominated by SEPCO, police and district administration.
He said that the task force will submit daily reports on FIRs lodged against power theft and disconnections during the campaign. A list of different categories of electrical waste will also be prepared, he added. Apart from this, it was also decided that lawyers should be appointed to follow the cases in the courts about SEPCO.
In the meeting, the SEPCO officials were instructed to take strict action against the officials involved in electricity theft activities and to share such report with the district administration.
He said that SEPCO officials in collaboration with the district administration conducted awareness campaign on print and social media about the ongoing efforts against electricity theft cases.
It was directed in the meeting that SEPCO should expand its stores to the district level so that goods can be supplied promptly in case of emergency.
He said that SEPCO officials should inform the divisional and district administration about the load shedding plan in advance. Apart from this, the district administration should also be informed about the police force deployment during the campaign against electricity theft.
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana, ADC Ghos Bakhsh Jatoi, SSP Rohal Khan Khoso, SEPCO Larkana cheif Shah Muhammad Bajkani, SEPCO Shikarpur Pervez Ahmed Phalpoto were also present in the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Altaf Ahmed Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Zahoor Ali Mari and Deputy Commissioner Ameer Fazal Owaisi also participated through video link.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder's marriage case adjourned till Friday49 seconds ago
-
RCB unveils grand cleaning plan on Eid-ul-Azha1 minute ago
-
7,000 tube wells to be shifted to solar energy: Mujtaba1 minute ago
-
PPSC successfully conducts exam of 32000 candidates11 minutes ago
-
Al-Mashaer Metro uses advanced technology to keep pilgrims safe in holy sites: Al-Farshouti11 minutes ago
-
LTN Family given 30-day time to clear journalists’ dues21 minutes ago
-
UNFPA organize session regarding CRVS31 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Punjab govt's applications for transfer of cases41 minutes ago
-
CM appoints Shoaib Mirza as Incharge Complaint Cell41 minutes ago
-
Five including 4 sanitary workers die due to suffocation in Dijkot51 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 4b for social welfare1 hour ago
-
CM appoints social media focal persons1 hour ago