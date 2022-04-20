Commissioner holds meeting to review arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A review meeting on arrangements regarding Youm-e-Ali (R.A) under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon was held on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Syed Shabar Raza, Allama Syed Furqan Haider, Allama Syed Baqir Hussain Zaidi, Shamsul Hassan Shamsi, Syed Hassan Mehdi and others, said news release.

DIGP South, Sector Commander Rangers, Deputy Commissioner South, SSP East, SP Jamshed Division, officers of Traffic Police, KMC, Fire Brigade, DMCs and related departments were also present in the meeting.

Assuring the Ulema to make foolproof arrangements for the security of processions and Imambargahs, the commissioner said police, Rangers and city administration had held several meetings in connection with the arrangements for Youm-e-Ali.

Commissioner Karachi directed Deputy Commissioner East to immediately remove illegal rickshaw stands at the exhibition square.

He also directed the district administration to make special arrangements for lighting and cleanliness in the procession routes and around the Imambargahs.

The Commissioner said lighting and sanitation arrangements would be ensured in Nishtar Park.

He also directed to ensure emergency arrangements in major hospitals of the city on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali while he instructed the Deputy Commissioner South to complete the removal of debris on MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze and Capri Cinema working 24 hours.

A control room will be set up at Mama Parsi school under Deputy Commissioner South to monitor the main Youm-e-Ali procession.