Commissioner Holds Meeting To Review LG Election Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to ensure the provision of required facilities at the polling stations designated for the local body elections in Hyderabad division.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the second phase of the local body elections to be held on January 15.

Bilal Memon asked all the DCs to ensure the provision of all facilities including drinking water at the polling stations during the second phase of local government elections.

He said that returning officers and other polling staff who were transferred from any district should be identified so that they can be called back.

The commissioner also directed to ensure the provision of electricity, and solar facilities and improve sanitation conditions at all polling stations so that polling staff could not face any difficulty.

Additional Commissioner Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Amjad Shaikh, and other officers were present in the meeting.

