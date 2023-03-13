UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Holds Meeting To Review Nullah Lai Project

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner holds meeting to review Nullah Lai project

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday presided over a meeting and reviewed the Nullah Lai project.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday presided over a meeting and reviewed the Nullah Lai project.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and officers of other departments concerned. NESPAK Lahore representatives specially participated in the meeting.

The Commissioner was briefed regarding Nullah Lai project that the 16 km long Nullah Lai starts from Katarian and continues till Soan. Nearly 600 cusec of water discharges daily in it. He was also briefed about the use of micro tunnel boring machine.

The Commissioner said that it would be a good project and directed the authorities to improve the sewerage system.

The Commissioner instructed formation of a committee to conduct the survey and execute the Nullah Lai project.

The survey would help to complete the project, he said.

The Commissioner also formed a committee to consult with the Islamabad administration regarding the project.

A strategy would be made to drain the sewerage water coming from Islamabad to Rawalpindi in the best possible way, he said.

During the rainy season, there remains a risk of flash flood, the Commissioner said adding, "So, we need to take solid steps before time."The drain is spread over an area of 16 km which is the source of waste water drainage across the city, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Flood Water Lai Rawalpindi From Best

Recent Stories

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Proc ..

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of ..

4 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

6 minutes ago
 DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti pol ..

DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.