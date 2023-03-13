Commissioner holds meeting to review Nullah Lai project

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday presided over a meeting and reviewed the Nullah Lai project.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday presided over a meeting and reviewed the Nullah Lai project.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and officers of other departments concerned. NESPAK Lahore representatives specially participated in the meeting.

The Commissioner was briefed regarding Nullah Lai project that the 16 km long Nullah Lai starts from Katarian and continues till Soan. Nearly 600 cusec of water discharges daily in it. He was also briefed about the use of micro tunnel boring machine.

The Commissioner said that it would be a good project and directed the authorities to improve the sewerage system.

The Commissioner instructed formation of a committee to conduct the survey and execute the Nullah Lai project.

The survey would help to complete the project, he said.

The Commissioner also formed a committee to consult with the Islamabad administration regarding the project.

A strategy would be made to drain the sewerage water coming from Islamabad to Rawalpindi in the best possible way, he said.

During the rainy season, there remains a risk of flash flood, the Commissioner said adding, "So, we need to take solid steps before time."The drain is spread over an area of 16 km which is the source of waste water drainage across the city, he added.