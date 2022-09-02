UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Holds Meeting To Reviews Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Maryam Khan on Friday directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to keep an eye on demand and supply of daily use items.

She issued these orders in a review meeting regarding price control of items in which deputy commissioners and officers of departments concerned participated.

The commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to make a duty roster of officers to ensure monitoring of auction in vegetable and fruit markets.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that price magistrates conducted 35,175 inspections in a week in four districts while a fine of Rs 3.9 million was imposed on shopkeepers and cases were registered besides sealing shops.

In the meeting, details of supplying fertilizer to farmers through e-fertilizer system across the divisionwere also presented.

