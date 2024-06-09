Commissioner Holds Meeting With Revenue Officers
June 09, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the officers to ensure the
provision of all possible facilities to people at the Revenue Service Delivery Centers.
He issued the instructions while holding a meeting to review the performance of revenue
officers on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan, ADCR and assistant commissioner Revenue
besides deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar participated in the meeting
through video-link.
The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the collection of revenue ratio and directed
the officers to complete the set target before end of the financial year.
