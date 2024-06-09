Open Menu

Commissioner Holds Meeting With Revenue Officers

June 09, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the officers to ensure the

provision of all possible facilities to people at the Revenue Service Delivery Centers.

He issued the instructions while holding a meeting to review the performance of revenue

officers on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan, ADCR and assistant commissioner Revenue

besides deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar participated in the meeting

through video-link.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the collection of revenue ratio and directed

the officers to complete the set target before end of the financial year.

