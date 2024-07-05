Commissioner Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) In line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional administration has fixed a day every week for an open court (khuli kutchehry).
In this regard, Commissioner Silwat Seed held an open court at her office here on Friday, attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and officers of different departments.
The commissioner listened to people's problems and directed the authorities concerned to redress the same and present their reports in the next meeting.
She ordered for payment to heirs of deceased employees of municipal corporation, employment under 17-A and departmental promotion cases within a week.
She listened to several complaints about WASA, PHA, Waste Management Company, revenue, FDA, health and education departments and issued the necessary direction of officers concerned.
She directed the deputy commissioner of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to hold open courts at their offices.
