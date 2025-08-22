Commissioner Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) As per the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional administration is actively resolving public issues.
In this regard, Commissioner Maryam Khan held an open court at her office and listened to the citizens’ grievances on Friday.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and officers of the relevant departments also present. The commissioner issued instructions on the spot to resolve the issues on most of the complaints.
She said that no compromise would be made in resolving the individual and collective issues of the citizens. All requests will be dealt with immediately on merit and the doors of her office are open to the public at all times.
