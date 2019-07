(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti held an open court at Jinnah hall, District Council here Friday.

He listened public complaints and issued orders to relevant departments for quick redress.

Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar, officers of divisional and district departments were also present.