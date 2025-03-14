Commissioner Honours Winners Of District-level Science Model Competition
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) An award ceremony was held at the Commissioner’s Office under the auspices of the School Education Department to recognize the outstanding achievements of students who excelled in the district-level science model competition on Friday.
Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd)Muhammad Waseem, distributed laptops among the winning students on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The event was attended by Chief Executive Officer Education Kulsoom Mansha, along with parents, teachers, and senior officials from the education department.
Addressing the gathering, the CEO Education highlighted that students participated in various competitions at the school level, presenting innovative models in science, mathematics, and engineering.
Additionally, students also showcased their talent in online competitions, securing 14 top positions across different categories.
To acknowledge their achievements, the first-position holders were awarded Rs 30,000, second-place winners received Rs 20,000, and third-place winners were given Rs 10,000 in cash prizes.
Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan commended the students for their exceptional performance and congratulated their parents and teachers for their support and dedication.
He emphasized the importance of education as a key driver of progress and urged students to remain committed to their academic pursuits.
“A bright future awaits you and your Primary goal should be to become responsible individuals who contribute positively to society,” he remarked, encouraging students to refine their skills and uphold their parents' pride.
He further reiterated that education is the true source of empowerment, urging parents to provide unwavering support for their children’s academic aspirations.
