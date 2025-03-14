Commissioner Hosts Iftar Dinner, Special Prayers Offered For Jaffar Express Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon hosted an Iftar dinner at the Commissioner House here on Friday.
The event was attended by Mayor Kashif Shoro, Deputy Mayor Sagheer Ahmed, Collector Customs Mona Baloch, Brigadier Qasim Aijaz, newly promoted DIG Farukh Lanjar, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and other districts of the Hyderabad Division.
According to a handout, a special prayer was offered for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express tragedy. While, gifts of ajrak and Sindhi traditional caps were presented to some newly appointed and transferred officers as a token of appreciation.
