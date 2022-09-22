UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyd Takes Notice Of Delaying Tactics In Development Schemes Completion

Published September 22, 2022

Commissioner Hyd takes notice of delaying tactics in development schemes completion

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has taken serious notice of delaying tactics in completion of development schemes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has taken serious notice of delaying tactics in completion of development schemes in Hyderabad.

He also asked the officers of departments concerned to complete all ongoing projects in time with quality work so that the people could get benefits from the government initiatives.

Presiding over a review meeting here at his office on Thursday which reviewed the pace of work on water supply scheme for the residents of Tando Jam town, the commissioner observed that the said development project was approved in 2015 at a cost of Rs. 610 million but due to delay in granting fund, the project remained uncompleted.

The commissioner instructed to submit a report regarding current status of the project. He also directed the departments concerned to initiate action against all those involved in delaying the scheme.

