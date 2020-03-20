Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch for needed facilities in quarantine centre

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the officers of concerned departments to fully equip 128 flats out of 1504 with required facilities so that the same could be made available quarantine purpose in case of emergency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the officers of concerned departments to fully equip 128 flats out of 1504 with required facilities so that the same could be made available quarantine purpose in case of emergency.

The commissioner issued such directives while visiting the Labour Colony Hyderabad on Friday where 1504 flats of the provincial labour department have been selected as quarantine for Covid-19 patients.

He said that all required facilities such as ceiling fans, electricity and water should be made available in at least 128 out of 1504 flats in the first phase for admission of Covid-19 patients in case of emergency.

The Covid-19 is pandemic, which prevailed in various countries of the world, the commissioner said and added that emergency has been declared in Covid-19 affected countries therefore, we should also complete all arrangements to meet any threat in this connection.

He asked the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui to make closed coordination with the officers of all concerned departments and ensure the availability of all required facilities in the quarantine centre.

The commissioner also visited Kohsar Hospital Latifabad where 100-bed isolation ward is being established for expected Covid-19 patients. He asked the hospital management to complete the task at the earliest with proper training of the hospital staff.