Commissioner Hyderabad Asks DCs To Ensure Monitoring Of Polio Eradication Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:57 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad asks DCs to ensure monitoring of polio eradication campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday asked to Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division to ensure monitoring and updating of micro planning during the polio eradication campaign so that polio could be rooted out from Hyderabad Division

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting of the divisional taskforce on polio here at his office.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting of the divisional taskforce on polio here at his office.

He also directed them to ensure hundred percent coverage of vaccination among under age children adding that it could be made possible only when strict monitoring would be ensured.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the district administration Hyderabad for launching massive polio eradication campaign , however he said that more service were required with dedication and devotion for making Hyderabad a polio free district.

The Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad Division briefed the Commissioner about performance of their respective administrations during polio eradication campaign.

