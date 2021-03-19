Commissioner Hyderabad asks district administrations to prepare rain contingency plan

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration of all districts of the division to prepare rain contingency plan in order to meet the challenges of expected rains in effective manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration of all districts of the division to prepare rain contingency plan in order to meet the challenges of expected rains in effective manner.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday, the Commissioner said rains are beneficial for agriculture fields as well as meeting water demand but due to lack of planning, it become harmful in urban populous therefore effective measures are required during rainfall so that the citizens could enjoy the showers instead to suffer inconvenience.

He underlined the need of de-silting of all drain lines and activation of pumping stations, required machinery as well as standby generators for early disposal of rainwater from low lying areas.

He also directed the upgrading of pumping station and removal of encroachments in low lying areas.

He also advised the HESCO management to remain in contact with the district administration and ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations so that disposal of accumulated rainwater could be made possible at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioners on the occasion briefed the Commissioner about the measures being adopted to meet the challenges of expected rains in their respective districts including de-silting as strengthening of river dykes.