UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Asks District Administrations To Prepare Rain Contingency Plan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad asks district administrations to prepare rain contingency plan

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration of all districts of the division to prepare rain contingency plan in order to meet the challenges of expected rains in effective manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the district administration of all districts of the division to prepare rain contingency plan in order to meet the challenges of expected rains in effective manner.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday, the Commissioner said rains are beneficial for agriculture fields as well as meeting water demand but due to lack of planning, it become harmful in urban populous therefore effective measures are required during rainfall so that the citizens could enjoy the showers instead to suffer inconvenience.

He underlined the need of de-silting of all drain lines and activation of pumping stations, required machinery as well as standby generators for early disposal of rainwater from low lying areas.

He also directed the upgrading of pumping station and removal of encroachments in low lying areas.

He also advised the HESCO management to remain in contact with the district administration and ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations so that disposal of accumulated rainwater could be made possible at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioners on the occasion briefed the Commissioner about the measures being adopted to meet the challenges of expected rains in their respective districts including de-silting as strengthening of river dykes.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Hyderabad All From Rains

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Heritage Days&#039; starts tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Frontline healthcare workers to get 2nd dose of c ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Never Promised Putin to Conduct Co ..

2 minutes ago

DC lauds trader's role against COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Day to be celebrated with traditional zea ..

3 minutes ago

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.